Can I tell ya, I do not care for the line-up videos (especially when the positions are all scrambled to hell by numerical order)? Also kinda annoyed that Zimmerman doesn't get a start, even if I also kinda like getting the two center backs that struggled straight back out there to redeem themselves. I expect strong work from those two tonight, and I think the formation change back to a 4-3-3 (I... think) should help them both. I'm also stoked to see what trouble Musuh, Lletget and Dike might get into. That seems a compatible trio up the gut.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Your USMNT Line-Up v Costa Rica
