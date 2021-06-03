Your USMNT Line-Up v Honduras

The CONCACAF Nations League is back, and we resume play right at the pointy end. The USMNT card almost looks like I expected it to (though I get bringing in Robinson's crossing ability against the Catrachos). This team should certainly have enough to get the job done, but it sure would be cool to get Adams some game time ahead of a potential final meeting with Mexico. Catch ya on the other side with the usual ratings over at MLSS
With an average age of 23 years, 259 days, tonight’s Starting XI is the second youngest fielded by the #USMNT in official competition. #TheFutureisUS 🇺🇸— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 3, 2021
LINEUP NOTES » https://t.co/mGpQGbXCzU pic.twitter.com/HUVUGDngsN
- Greg Seltzer
