Your USMNT Line-Up v Mexico

This will not be quite what you expected. Spoiler alert: five at the back tonight. I sure hope it works, so I don't need to type out a dreary USMNT ratings after. Pretty please work. Get involved, Weston McKennie. Cutting edge up front when the time comes. Yada yada.
🏆 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀 𝐓𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐇𝐘 🏆— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) June 7, 2021
Your 🇺🇸 Starting XI to face 🇲🇽 in tonight’s @CNationsLeague Final!
📺: Kickoff at 9:36pm ET on Univision, TUDN, CBS Sports Network & Paramount+#USAvMEX
- Greg Seltzer
1 comment:
Post a Comment