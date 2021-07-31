Saturday, July 31, 2021

Aye aye, Sarge!

Was out in nature today, and came home to see Josh Sargent had powered home a brace in Wrder Bremen's 3-2 win at Fortuna Düsseldorf. Remember, the transfer market remains open for another month, so if he lights it up early... maybe keep the phone lines clear.











- Greg Seltzer

