Was out in nature today, and came home to see Josh Sargent had powered home a brace in Wrder Bremen's 3-2 win at Fortuna Düsseldorf. Remember, the transfer market remains open for another month, so if he lights it up early... maybe keep the phone lines clear.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Aye aye, Sarge!
