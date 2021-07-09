Floodgates: Open

Was busy putting this Gold Cup preview bit together, but now the desk is clear. I'll get to the finish line of the AAotY "retrospective" shortly, but first I need to put up the annual UEFA cup participation guide for Americans - and it's the most impressive list ever. I'm actually a couple of days late with this (early qualifying for the Champions league and the new Europa Conference League started this week), time to rectify that situation.
We have a couple of managers this time, and their names are italicized. As usual, the guys sporting asterisks look set to move from that club attached to their name below (but we're in the now and it doesn't hurt to be precise). I've also not included anyone set to move to a club in Europe in January, the main example being Caden Clark. Maybe they eventually are registered for a tournament, maybe their new club bounces out of Europe before they arrive.
Like I said, in the now, which is when we could quite reasonably see 18 Americans take some part in the Champions League process. I wouldn't at all be surprised is there's 10 involved in the group stage. And let's say seven in the knockouts. It's gonna be fun.
And remember: the away goals rule is finito. In other words... now with more games decided by penalties!
Champions League
First Qualifying Round
Josh Cohen - Maccabi Haifa (tied 1-1 heading into Kairat Almaty return)
Henry Wingo - Ferencváros (Up 3-0 heading into Prishtina return)
Second Qualifying Round
Mix Diskerud - Omonia
Richy Ledezma - PSV Eindhoven
Jordan Siebatcheu, David Wagner - Young Boys Bern
DeAndre Yedlin - Galatasaray
Third Qualifying Round
Mark McKenzie - Genk
Playoff Round
Brendan Aaronson, Jesse Marsch - Red Bull Salzburg
Christian Cappis - Brøndby
Group Stage
Pot 1
Christian Pulisic, Matt Miazga* - Chelsea
Zack Steffen, Erik Palmer-Brown* - Manchester City
Chris Richards* - Bayern Munich
Timothy Weah - Lille
Pot 2
Sergiño Dest - Barcelona
Weston McKennie - Juventus
Giovanni Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
Pot 3
Tyler Adams - RB Leipzig
Tyler Boyd* - Besiktas
Pot 4
John Anthony Brooks - Wolfsburg
Europa League
Group Stage
Timothy Chandler - Eintracht Frankfurt
Konrad de la Fuente - Olympique Marseille
Europa Conference League
First Qualifying Round
Bryan Rodriguez - Laçi (Down 1-0 heading into home leg vs. Podgorica)
Milosz - Sant Julia (Tied 0-0 heading into Gzira United return)
Tim Murray - Honka (Tied 0-0 heading into Runavik return)
Taner Dogan - Dundalk (Up 4-0 heading into Newton return)
Second Qualifying Round
Ben Lederman - Raków Czestochowa
Christian Ramirez - Aberdeen
Playoff Round
Bryan Reynolds - AS Roma
Cameron Carter-Vickers* - Tottenham
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, July 9, 2021
Floodgates: Open
