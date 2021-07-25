Sunday, July 25, 2021

The Jordan Show

Yeah, Swiss champs Young Boys Bern looked in all sorts of hot water against opening day hosts Luzern. And then, just before the hour mark, Jordan Siebatcheu went to work. He began with a steal to light off the visitors' rally-starter (which is where I've set the clip to begin). A few moments later, he got lost in a crowd to redirect a corner kick header home. Finally, in stoppage time, he kissed home the winner to cap a rush he helped start.

Call me crazy, but I think this is the last season (half-season?) that the fans in Bern will be cheering for Siebatcheu in person.











- Greg Seltzer

