Your 2021 Gold Diggers

Gregg Berhalter has named his squad for the Gold Cup, and honestly, about 85-90% is fairly "duh-doy" if you ask me. Naturally, I do have a few quibbles.
- This time, we have not one, not two, but three noticeable squad imbalances. There's four strikers (though, to be fair, you never know when Dike will be pulled away to complete a transfer), six (!) similar enough central midfielders and only two proper wingers. One could also gripe that there's no dyed in the wool #10 type, but again, to be fair, Lletget and even Busio may be capable of filling that role as needed. This all makes me wonder if we're going to see plenty of 3-5-2 at the tournament, which obviously is not my preferred situation.
- I remain baffled at the Jeremy Ebobisse blind spot. He's sure as hell better (and more versatile) than Hoppe at this point. Just don't get it. At all.
- Unless Lewis is that guy (which may or not be the case with only two wingers on board), there's no real drink-stirrer for the attack to bring off the bench. Cowell would probably be my first choice, but one could also talk about Bassett, Mueller, Rodriguez, Mihailovic or even Lennon, quite arguably the best crosser in the pool at the moment.
In any event, this crew should certainly be good enough to at least make their way to the final. As usual, all the guys looking for a debut cap are sporting an asterisk.
G - Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (New England Revolution)
D - George Bello (Atlanta United), Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Shaq Moore (Tenerife), Donovan Pines* (D.C. United), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands* (New York City FC), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)
M - Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio* (Sporting KC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Eryk Williamson* (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)
A - Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Daryl Dike (Orlando City), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen), Matthew Hoppe* (Schalke), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)
- Greg Seltzer
