Your USMNT Line-Up v Haiti

Oi vey with these videos. I'm absolutely unclear over what formation will trot out, mainly because there seems to be two left backs on the XI card. Hopefully I'll have a better handle on this oddity (and the warm, cozy feeling from a good overall showing) when typing out the USMNT ratings for MLSS.
The #USMNT Starting XI to kick off #GoldCup21! 🇺🇸👊#USAvHAI— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 11, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
1 comment:
I was making a joke about how confusing the line-up videos can be.
Post a Comment