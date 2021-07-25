Sunday, July 25, 2021

Your USMNT Line-Up v Jamaica

Pardon my slight tardiness with this, but I'm actually also on Canada ratings duty tonight and had to wait until their victory ended to slip this in. Now.... full disclosure: The presence of Andre Blake and some of Jamaica's bottled lightning in attack has me a bit nervy for this one. There isn't much to surprise in this USMNT starting XI, but we will get to see how Sands fares when asked to play center back in a traditional four-man back line. That could end up being the key to this quarterfinal test.











- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)