Your USMNT Line-Up v Jamaica

Pardon my slight tardiness with this, but I'm actually also on Canada ratings duty tonight and had to wait until their victory ended to slip this in. Now.... full disclosure: The presence of Andre Blake and some of Jamaica's bottled lightning in attack has me a bit nervy for this one. There isn't much to surprise in this USMNT starting XI, but we will get to see how Sands fares when asked to play center back in a traditional four-man back line. That could end up being the key to this quarterfinal test.
GO TIME IN DALLAS! 😤— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 26, 2021
Here’s your 🇺🇸 Starting XI for tonight’s #GoldCup21 Quarterfinal vs. 🇯🇲. #USAvJAM Lineup Notes: https://t.co/PR6rVpiCUL pic.twitter.com/0BzMZAfC2w
- Greg Seltzer
