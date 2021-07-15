Thursday, July 15, 2021

Your USMNT Line-Up v Martinique

The ever glorious USMNT XI collage is back! And the boss had done some squad-rotatin'. I'm intrigued to see what Hoppe running off Dike looks like, and also to see Bello get a shot. And with the midfield crew out there, we should own central park. Here's to a happy ratings over at MLSS after this one is done.






- Greg Seltzer

