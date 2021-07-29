Your USMNT Line-Up v Qatar

Wow, super early with the XI tonight. It would be pretty cool if the USMNT showed up ahead of time, as well. The line-up is just what I expected. Even though much has been made of this Gold Cup really acting as an info gathering exercise, Gregg Berhalter is still pulling the tourney levers as if victory is the primary goal.
That's good, but man, I hope Williamson gets a decent shift, because this is precisely the kind of foe he could disrupt. I'm also interested to see how Moore fares tonight. He's been good, but this team will present an interesting challenge. He'll need to balance pushing up into attack with being mindful of all the wily wing runners in the other shirt.
𝐖𝐄 𝐆𝐎 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐂𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋! 👊🇺🇸— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) July 29, 2021
Here’s your #USMNT Starting XI for tonight’s #GoldCup21 Semifinal vs. 🇶🇦. #QATvUSA Lineup Notes: https://t.co/VFtvXrlycK pic.twitter.com/l8ETXCJ08Z
- Greg Seltzer
