Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Double Time!

Fresh Norwich City catch Josh Sargent made his first start for the club count, racking up two goals and a helper in their 6-0 EFL Cup sandblasting of Bournemouth. I'll hope for a better clip to swap in later, but you never know with early round matches in this tournament.









- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)