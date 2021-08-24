Double Time!

Fresh Norwich City catch Josh Sargent made his first start for the club count, racking up two goals and a helper in their 6-0 EFL Cup sandblasting of Bournemouth. I'll hope for a better clip to swap in later, but you never know with early round matches in this tournament.
Here is Josh Sargent's first goal for Norwich City!— Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) August 24, 2021
pic.twitter.com/LwlfuIowj6
Josh Sargent’s second goal for Norwich!#USMNT pic.twitter.com/xS9WeZFl58— USMNT Otaku 🇺🇸 (@USMNTOtaku) August 24, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
