It took a while for quality clips to surface, but the clubs have finally come through and now we have a look at the latest work of two guys threatening to run away with the Americans Abroad "Golden Boot" race.
Let's start in lovely Switzerland, in the cool town of Basel, where Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok (at least I think that's how we're doing it now) bagged the opener in a 1-1 draw with the home side. It wasn't pretty, but they all count the same.
Over in Scotland (which may well be just as lovely, but I've not yet been and thus can't rightfully comment on its loveliness), Christian Ramirez came to Aberdeen's late rescue in a 1-1 draw at Ross County. His never-say-die lunge kept the Dons unbeaten through four rounds.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Draw 'Em Up
