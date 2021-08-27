Antalyaspor loan striker Haji Wright was right on time with a decisive hat trick in their 3-2 win over Çaykur Rizespor on Friday night. His first was a simple tap-in, and the last two each came from the spot. Wright actually could have bagged four, but had one waved off by the offside flag before he officialy opened his club account.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, August 27, 2021
It's Turkey To Rock Around
Antalyaspor loan striker Haji Wright was right on time with a decisive hat trick in their 3-2 win over Çaykur Rizespor on Friday night. His first was a simple tap-in, and the last two each came from the spot. Wright actually could have bagged four, but had one waved off by the offside flag before he officialy opened his club account.
