Leagues of Nations

Last week, I noted that Emmanuel Sabbi became the all-time top American scorer in Superliga play. This note actually alerted me to the fact that, in all the numbers running we do around here, I've never actually posted the career goals leaders by league. This post will start to rectify that oversight.
In this one, I will knock out the all-time AA goal leaders for major European leagues and Mexico. Tomorrow, I will drop the charts for smaller top flights and some select second divisions. Now this is only for goals scored in league play. That means nothing from any sort of cup play or liguilla, but it will include all manner of table placement/European berth/promotion/relegation playoffs now found in so many leagues.
Generally, I went with a top three, but you'll see that was really more a pliable guideline than a strict rule. For fun, I included any interesting names that came pretty close to the "medal stand" and/or those still active in the league where they're listed. If the active player was in that "top three" range, they are in blue italics. If they are not, I just stuck them below the toppers.
And with that intro out of the way, let's dive in quickly because many of these will be changing all season long.
Premier League (England)
The top three here are far and away above the rest of the field, which has a majority population made up of goalkeepers, defenders and deep-lying midfielders. Pulisic will get there one day if he sticks around England, but it won't be for at least a couple years.
57 Clint Dempsey
45 Roy Wegerle
36 Brian McBride
Active leader - Christian Pulisic 14
Bundesliga (Germany)
Like Pulisic, Gio Reyna will soon passing players right and left - including his dad, who he currently stands tied with. Unlike Pulisic, he seems a good bet to one day grab the top spot if he sticks around Germany a while (which may or may not happen).
20 Thomas Dooley
18 Fabian Johnson
13 Timothy Chandler
13 Christian Pulisic
11 John Anthony Brooks
11 Josh Sargent
10 Michael Bradley
10 Bobby Wood
9 Jermaine Jones
9 Eric Wynalda
6 Steve Cherundolo
6 Matthew Hoppe
6 Claudio Reyna
6 Giovanni Reyna
La Liga (Spain)
Yeah, this chart is not so impressive as of yet.
2 Sergiño Dest
1 Jozy Altidore
1 Yunus Musah
Serie A (Italy)
My money says McKennie grabs the top spot here this season (don't go to Spurs, man).
8 Alfonso Negro
6 Armando Frigo
5 Weston McKennie
Ligue 1 (France)
Weah is another guy with a real shot at advancing on the #1 spot this season.
11 Alejandro Bedoya
6 Jordan Siebatcheu
4 Carlos Bocanegra
4 Timothy Weah
Eredivisie (Netherlands)
Had Altidore gone to Ajax instead of Sunderland, he might have threatened Stewart's record. He did not, so it's reasonable to think this one may never be broken.
95 Earnie Stewart
39 Jozy Altidore
29 Aron Jóhannsson
15 Michael Bradley
10 Damarcus Beasley
Active leader - Luca de la Torre 1
Primeira Liga (Portugal)
Spoiler alert: This is the first of two charts where Boyd is the all-time leader. The second comes tomorrow.
5 Tyler Boyd
4 Oguchi Onyewu
2 Freddy Adu
Liga MX (Mexico)
Cool Herc might one day be passed, but it won't be by anyone currently active in Mexico and it won't happen during the next few years.
37 Hérculez Gómez
12 DaMarcus Beasley
7 Edgar Castillo
6 Michael Orozco
6 José Francisco Torres
Active leader - Sebastian Saucedo 2
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
