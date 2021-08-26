As it stands, there will be a record
12 14 Americans involved in the Champions League group phase, and now we know who they'll all be facing. Thanks to the fortune of fate, we are going to be getting a ton of Yank v. Yank action over the six Matchdays.
UPDATE: Sheesh, I forgot the managers. Dur. It's fixed now.
Here are your groups:
Group A
Manchester City (Zack Steffen)
Paris Saint-Germain
RB Leipzig (Tyler Adams, Jesse Marsch)
Club Brugge (Owen Otasowie)
Group B
Atlético Madrid
Liverpool
Porto
AC Milan
Group C
Sporting CP
Borussia Dortmund (Giovanni Reyna)
Ajax
Beşiktaş
Group D
Inter Milan
Real Madrid
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff
Group E
Bayern Munich (Chris Richards)
Barcelona (Sergiño Dest)
Benfica
Dynamo Kyiv
Group F
Villarreal
Manchester United
Atalanta
Young Boys (Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok, David Wagner)
Group G
Lille (Timothy Weah)
Sevilla
Red Bull Salzburg (Brenden Aaronson)
Wolfsburg (John Anthony Brooks)
Group H
Chelsea (Christian Pulisic)
Juventus (Weston McKennie)
Zenit St. Petersburg
Malmö FF
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Luck of the Drawn
As it stands, there will be a record
No comments:
Post a Comment