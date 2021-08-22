On Saturday, Odense BK forward Emmanuel Sabbi deftly broke in alone to open his season account with the rally-starter in a 2-2 draw against visiting Brøndby. And with that strike, the 23-year-old notched his 22nd career Superliga goal to unseat Aron Jóhannsson as the all-time top American scorer in the Danish top flight.
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Manu y Mano
