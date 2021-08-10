Tuesday, August 10, 2021

On The Double

In large part thanks to Jordan Siebatcheu, Young Boys Bern are one step closer to reaching the Champions League group stage for just the second time. The US striker pulled the second leg hosts level with a lunging header before eventually putting the tie out of reach with a close range stab. He and the club will now go on to face Henry Wingo and Ferencváros in the playoff round.








- Greg Seltzer

