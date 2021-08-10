In large part thanks to Jordan Siebatcheu, Young Boys Bern are one step closer to reaching the Champions League group stage for just the second time. The US striker pulled the second leg hosts level with a lunging header before eventually putting the tie out of reach with a close range stab. He and the club will now go on to face Henry Wingo and Ferencváros in the playoff round.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
On The Double
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 7:16 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Champions League, Switzerland, Videos
