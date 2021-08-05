Work has been heavy for several days, and I totally flaked on a goal clip post on Sunday night. I had this video, but was waiting on a second and ended up forgetting. I'll get to the second one a little later (spoiler alert: that's because Cristian Ramirez has scored two more tonight), but for now let's tip a cap to Christian Cappis' Brøndby account opener. The midfielder was at the right place at the right time to bag the late 2-2 equalizer at Vejle BK.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, August 5, 2021
Oops #1
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 4:12 PM
