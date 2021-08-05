So yeah, the other night, Cristian Ramirez scores again for Aberdeen to cap a 2-0 win over Dundee United. It went a little something like this...
Fast forward to Thursday night, and dude went for a brace to lead the Dons past Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg hosts Breiðablik (forget three times fast, try saying that one time slow). Ramirez kicked off the scoring just a couple minutes in and would eventually paddle home the 3-2 winner shortly after the break.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, August 5, 2021
Oops #2 (and then some)
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 6:19 PM
