Friday, August 27, 2021

Record Playa

Not only did Gio Reyna become the youngest man ever to reach 50 Bundesliga appearances on Friday night, but he also fired the opener in Borussia Dortmund's wild 3-2 win over Hoffenheim.







- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)