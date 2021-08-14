Saturday, August 14, 2021

Script Flip

In Friday's MLS exports season preview bit, I mentioned how Gio Reyna could hit double figures in assists just from teeing up Erling Haaland. So of course, on Bundesliga opening day they did the ol' switcheroo, with the Norwegian goal monster setting up our favorite teen playmaker for Borussia Dortmund's fourth in a 5-2 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt.








- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)