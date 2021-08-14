Script Flip

In Friday's MLS exports season preview bit, I mentioned how Gio Reyna could hit double figures in assists just from teeing up Erling Haaland. So of course, on Bundesliga opening day they did the ol' switcheroo, with the Norwegian goal monster setting up our favorite teen playmaker for Borussia Dortmund's fourth in a 5-2 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt.
18-Year Old Gio Reyna nets an opening day goal for Dortmund in the German Bundesliga. Huge expectations for the Bedford, NY-raised teen this season. He has the mentality to deliver 🙌 🇺🇸🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/3EMgleihzi— roger bennett (@rogbennett) August 14, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment