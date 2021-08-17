Well, at least Brenden Aaronson was to Red Bull Salzburg fans on this night. The halftime sub completed the home side's rally from an early deficit by bagging the 90th minute winner against Brøndby. Thanks to his heroics, the Austrian champs hold a 2-1 edge heading into next week's Copenhagen return, which will decide who makes it into the Champions League group stage.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
The Greatest American Hero
Well, at least Brenden Aaronson was to Red Bull Salzburg fans on this night. The halftime sub completed the home side's rally from an early deficit by bagging the 90th minute winner against Brøndby. Thanks to his heroics, the Austrian champs hold a 2-1 edge heading into next week's Copenhagen return, which will decide who makes it into the Champions League group stage.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 6:53 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, Austria, by Greg Seltzer, Champions League, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment