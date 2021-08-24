Wingo Bingo

Man oh man, Henry Wingo and Ferencváros gave it a proper go in their wildly entertaining playoff round tie against Jordan Siebatcheu's Young Boys, but ended up falling shy of the Champions League group stage. However, the Seattle native impressed many with his play during this qualifying run, and capped that body of work with his first European goal. This lurk-and-pounce strike temporarily pulled the home side level on aggregate, but a second half red card make the climb too steep (even with Siebatcheu's missed penalty).
Henry Wingo finds the equalizer for Ferencvaros 💥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BMAQBDQMna— Serie A on Paramount+ ⚽️🇮🇹 (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 24, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment