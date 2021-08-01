Your USMNT Line-Up v Mexico

Color me a bit surprised. I thought the boss might make a change or two - after all, the USMNT has mostly been so-so at this tournament and it's always good to switch something up on Mexico's prep work - but we have four new faces in the XI for this Gold Cup final. I'm most excited to see Williamson run up against El Tri, and most nervous about Bello dealing with their right side. This should be interesting.
𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐓𝐎 𝐏𝐋𝐀𝐘 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐀 🏆!— U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) August 1, 2021
Here’s YOUR 🇺🇸 Starting XI to face 🇲🇽 in tonight’s #GoldCup21 Final. #USAvMEX Lineup Notes: https://t.co/XhojleYowX pic.twitter.com/0m9Npb5Q3N
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment