Cup Assassins

When Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok bagged that fortunate Champions League winner last week, I immediately started updating the total cup goals chart (which for some reason I've never actually posted).
You may be surprised to realize that he probably takes the all-time lead in cup strikes this term or next, but it's quite true. He's a cup ace. It takes a certain kind of player to find the urgency when the marathon league season quickly switches to the urgency of cup play, and the Young Boys striker has been that type of player for years now. There are be a few other surprising names fairly high up both the Europe and Mexico lists.
Interesting note: Jóhannsson and Onyewu each scored in four different countries' domestic cups. "Total" means all top level domestic cups and continental glamour cups. Active players denoted by an asterisk.
20 Jozy Altidore
15 Clint Dempsey
15 Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok*
13 Aron Jóhannsson
10 Terrence Boyd
9 DaMarcus Beasley
9 Kyrian Nwabueze
9 Christian Pulisic*
8 Alejandro Bedoya
7 Thomas Dooley
7 Sacha Kljestan
7 Brian McBride
7 Oguchi Onyewu
7 César Romero
7 Matt Taylor
5 Mix Diskerud*
5 Romain Gall*
5 Fabian Johnson
5 Bobby Wood
Other active players:
4 Brenden Aaronson, Giovanni Reyna
3 Terrence Boyd, John Anthony Brooks, Sergiño Dest, Timothy Weah, Haji Wright
2 Jonathan Amon, Weston McKennie
--
It should be no surprise who the runaway leader is here, even if most people forget what an absolute Champion League monster he was. Gómez hit for 12 goals in 20 tourney matches, including 10 in wins over MLS sides (and was no Copa MX slouch, either).
19 Hérculez Gómez
7 Paul Arriola
7 Sonny Guadarrama
5 Amando Moreno
4 Ventura Alvarado
4 Joe Corona
3 Miguel Ibarra
3 José Francisco Torres
2 Omar González
2 Alejandro Guido
2 Rodrigo López
2 Rubio Rubin
Tied w/ 1: Fernando Arce*, DaMarcus Beasley, Edgar Castillo, Alonso Hernández, Julio Morales, Michael Orozco, Adrián Ruelas, Sebastián Saucedo*
- Greg Seltzer
Monday, September 20, 2021
