Leagues of Nations - Part Deux

We continue yesterday's count (you can check/review all the parameters here) on slight delay because, as you've probably surmised by now, work intruded. That particular assignment has been completed, so we're back on with the supporting cast of European leagues and, below the double dash, the top five second flights.
Jupiler League (Belgium)
Saief is only technically still active here, as Anderlecht are trying to reach a mutual termination agreement. So far, the attacking midfielder is not going along with this, because he hasn't found a new employer yet. When he finally does, and his departure is sealed, Chris Durkin's two career goals in Belgium will give him the active player lead.
18 Sacha Kljestan
14 Kenny Saief
12 Oguchi Onyewu
Süper Lig (Turkey)
As promised, the second league in which Boyd is the all-time goal king among Americans. He may not end the season as the topper, though, as Wright will likely start gaining on him fast.
13 Tyler Boyd
3 Haji Wright
2 Mix Diskerud
1 Jozy Altidore
Superliga (Denmark)
Wright could conceivably also make a run at the top of this chart if he returns to SönderjyskE next season. However, I'm thinking there's a good chance current loan side Antalyaspor takes up their buy option.
22 Emmanuel Sabbi
21 Aron Jóhannsson
11 Haji Wright
Premiership (Scotland)
Smart money says Ramirez will grab the all-time lead this season. Hell, at this rate, he could be there by Christmas.
9 Maurice Edu
5 Emerson Hyndman
4 DaMarcus Beasley
Active leader - Christian Ramirez 2
Bundesliga (Austria)
It's probably going to be a long time before anyone knocks Boyd off the top of this chart. As for Aaronson, he surely won't be sticking around Salzburg for too terribly long.
28 Terrence Boyd
5 Brenden Aaronson
5 Nate Jaqua
Super League (Switzerland)
Before he's done in Bern, the US striker may have built up an imposing record for others to chase in a league where Americans rarely tread.
15 Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok
Super League (Greece)
No active Americans in Greece means Klopas is safe here for now.
6 Frank Klopas
5 Gboly Ariyibi
5 Eddie Johnson
Eliteserien (Norway)
See directly above, but switch in Mix's name.
15 Mix Diskerud
13 Brian West
8 Josh Gatt
Allsvenskan (Sweden)
Man, Gall looked a sure bet to break this record until he fell out of favor when good ol' Jon Dahl Tomasson took the Malmö reins in early 2020. Now, he can't seem to find his mojo.
21 Charlie Davies
16 Romain Gall
14 Alejandro Bedoya
12 Aron Jóhannsson
Ligat Ha'al (Israel)
The only active American these days is a keeper (Maccabi Haifa's Josh Cohen), but don't be shocked if Saief makes a return to Israel.
9 Kenny Saief
4 Hamisi Amani-Dove
4 George Fochive
4 Bryan Gerzicich
--
2. Bundesliga (Germany)
There are only three active Americans in the German second flight, and none of them have rung a bell there just yet.
52 Andrew Wooten
26 David Wagner
24 Bobby Wood
22 Joe-Max Moore
21 Conor Casey
21 Julian Green
18 Thomas Dooley
17 Gregg Berhalter
Championship (England)
Frankly, I'll be very disappointed is Holmes doesn't at least threaten the two guys tied at the top by season's end.
13 Eddie Lewis
13 Danny Williams
9 Daryl Dike
8 Duane Holmes
7 Bobby Convey
7 Jay DeMerit
La Liga 2 (Spain)
Yeah, Tab should be safe here for a while.
10 Tab Ramos
7 Ante Razov
4 Peter Vermes
Active leader - Shaq Moore 1
Serie B (Italy)
Novakovich was being held out due to some transfer talks that clearly did not result in a deal. Frosinone loves him, so I'd expect him to be back in the line-up soon and his already large lead to grow much bigger whether he extends his contract there or not.
16 Andrija Novakovich
1 Danny Szetela
Ligue 2 (France)
Gioacchini came off active status when he joined Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier on loan yesterday. His at least temporary departure leaves the French second flight with any American representation at the moment.
17 Jordan Siebatcheu
7 Jeremiah White
6 Nicholas Gioacchini
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, September 2, 2021
We continue yesterday's count (you can check/review all the parameters here) on slight delay because, as you've probably surmised by now, work intruded. That particular assignment has been completed, so we're back on with the supporting cast of European leagues and, below the double dash, the top five second flights.
