Forgive my slack, after a protracted five-leg flight journey back to the States it seems my computer has decided it's time to have problems. The lady says it's time to give in and buy a new one, so that's probably next. I actually have a couple things in the cooler, so will get one of them up on Monday. That fun aside, the real reason I'm here is to tip a cap to the three Americans that scored abroad this weekend.
We begin in Turkey, where Haji Wright suddenly has four goals in the last three games for loan side Antalyaspor thanks to Saturday's icebreaker against Beşiktaş. It's just too bad the team is poor, as they eventually suffered a 3-2 collapse loss.
Over in Austria, Brenden Aaronson bagged his first of the league season and third of the campaign overall to cap Red Bull Salzburg's 2-0 victory over Rapid Vienna. The points pushed the champs seven points clear at the top of the table.
Finally, we raise a wee glass to a derby winner in Scotland. Ian Harkes threaded home the loan goal of the match as Dundee United edged visiting Dundee.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, September 19, 2021
Weekend Workers
