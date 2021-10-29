Aaaaand action!

For the first time since their takeover of fifth flight side Wrexham was signed and sealed in February, new owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds got the chance to actually go see their club play in person on Tuesday. After the match (which saw the Red Dragons storm back from two down while a man short at Maidenhead United, only to drop the points late), the boys talked about the new experience of being owners at the ground, as well as their ambitions for the Welsh club.
