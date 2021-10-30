Back-to-Back Mac

No, I'm not referencing that last post with a certain It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia cast member/creator. This is about the fact that Weston McKennie now has goals in consecutive games. The Juventus midfielder found the soft spot in the defense to give the visitors late hope, but they'd still fall 2-1 in fair Verona.
GOALS IN BACK-TO-BACK GAMES FOR WESTON MCKENNIE 🚀🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/b7efcbSmaN— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 30, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
