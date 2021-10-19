Cap 'n Nova

Say it fast and it sounds like a superhero name or some sort of Italian dish. But nah, it's just more goal vids.
I don't know what's gotten into Christian Cappis since his summer move to Brøndby, but apparently he's become a proper goal threat from midfield. He already bagged a late leveler in August, and this weekend topped that by capping the club's furious late rally with the 3-2 winner against Vejle BK in the 86th minute. And now, he has four goals in just over 600 total minutes on the young campaign.
We already noted how Andrija Novakovich celebrated his first goal of the season this weekend. I haven't found a great clip of his 1-1 equalizer off the bench against Cosenza, so this will have to do.
- Greg Seltzer
