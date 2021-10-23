Obviously the post title is a silly joke, but the torrid form of Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez is certainly no laughing matter to the club's opponents. The American bagged the lone goal winner against Hibernian to help the Dons snap a five-game SPL losing skid/10-game win drought across all competitions. It was his fifth strike in 10 league outings thus far, putting him one off the league lead.
- Greg Seltzer
Saturday, October 23, 2021
How does one say "en fuego" in Scottish?
