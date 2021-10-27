On an emotional night at Ibrox that saw Rangers eventually claw back from two down for a draw, Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez made it a rough start for the hosts. Just eight minutes in, he hit for the third straight game. That kept him one off the SPL scoring lead with six goals, and also marked his ninth across all competitions. Probably best to start a 20-watch if you haven't already.
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Rampant Ramirez
