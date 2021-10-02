Scally-wagged

Honestly, I didn't know how long it would take before I could use that post title. It happened sooner than I expected for 'Gladbach wide back Joe Scally. His uniquely enjoyable capper in their 3-1 defeat of officially makes him a Bundesliga goal scorer. Folks need to pay more attention to this impressive kid.
Since the Joe Scally goal is nowhere to be found, I thought I’d upload it for #USMNT twitter. Definitely the biggest snub of WCQ. pic.twitter.com/fCvYsiRIPV— Charlie Arevalo (@arevalocharlie_) October 2, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment