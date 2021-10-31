Well, well, well. It certainly seems as though the offensive game of Christian Cappis has truly emerged from a cocoon this season. And apparently, his offensive game likes drama. The Brøndby midfielder was at it again on Sunday, making the late run to power home a 1-0 decider with just four minutes to play. It was his fifth goal across all competitions this term and his third winner (two of them coming in the 86th minute - which make a nice set with his 81st minute leveler).
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, October 31, 2021
This is becoming a thing.
