I'm just back in St. Pete from another four-leg, 30+ hour trip around the globe, so I'll get back to regular service this weekend. I already have a couple of AA all-time stat posts stored up on the notepad, but before getting to that I'll clear up something plenty of NSC-ers have been asking about in comments and emails.
For those who are new around here or just forgot, I will not be covering any USMNT or World Cup matters until the current cycle ends with next year's tournament. That means no "Your USMNT Line-up" or camp roster thoughts here. It means no player ratings or any other related item over at MLSS. No guest spots on a podcast or radio show to discuss such things. I won't be watching the qualifiers or any World Cup '22 matches, so I'd have nothing to offer on these topics anyway.
I simply cannot, from a personal standpoint, justify taking part in the 2022 World Cup in any way. Based on the way Qatar has basically enslaved migrant workers (and then started arresting journalists they invited hoping the story would be covered in a less damning light), I made this decision back in 2013 and have yet to see a single reason to reverse it.
I'm not trying to make a grand statement (as if anyone would care). This is not a down-low commentary on anyone who watches or covers this World Cup and all that leads up to it. It's just what I am going to do. That's it.
Okay, we're all caught up now.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, October 15, 2021
To answer your questions...
I'm just back in St. Pete from another four-leg, 30+ hour trip around the globe, so I'll get back to regular service this weekend. I already have a couple of AA all-time stat posts stored up on the notepad, but before getting to that I'll clear up something plenty of NSC-ers have been asking about in comments and emails.
No comments:
Post a Comment