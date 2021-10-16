Two Out of Three Ain't Bad

There are definitely times when finding quality goal clips from second flight action can take some time. And while we'll need to exercise patience for a good video of Andrija Novakovich's season account opener, there's no such problem paying tribute to the two Americans that rang Championship bells this afternoon.
Let's begin at Craven Cottage, where Fulham is again a bona fide title chaser. Not everything is the same, though; after scoring twice in his first 4+ years as a pro/international, Antonee Robinson has now scored twice in his last four games for club and country. He gets a little help on the defender deflection, but we all know what they say about boldly taking what is given. He certainly did that here.
Antonee Robinson's goal for Fulham today.pic.twitter.com/iQaTG6vCi6— USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 16, 2021
Meanwhile, over at Huddersfield Town, Duane Holmes served up the tasty dessert course in a 2-0 defeat of Hull City. It was his first strike of the term, first since a brace against Swansea City back in February and first to make me openly wonder why he doesn't do this sort of thing more often.
Duane Holmes only scored worldies #htafc pic.twitter.com/KeHcymOwR6— Matt Jaggar (@MattJMedia) October 16, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
