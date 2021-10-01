Okay, so my new laptop was supposed to be delivered today, but now the little FedEx tracker says it won't arrive until Monday. That's total bullshit, as I paid for express shipping, but the point is my battered husk of an operating system will soon be put out to pasture - which in turn means I will again be able to do actual things for more than a few minutes before my computer seizes up and sends me into conniption fits. Which of course means, we'll be back in NSC business next week. Sorry for the forced hiatus, it's almost over.
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, October 1, 2021
Urgh.
Okay, so my new laptop was supposed to be delivered today, but now the little FedEx tracker says it won't arrive until Monday. That's total bullshit, as I paid for express shipping, but the point is my battered husk of an operating system will soon be put out to pasture - which in turn means I will again be able to do actual things for more than a few minutes before my computer seizes up and sends me into conniption fits. Which of course means, we'll be back in NSC business next week. Sorry for the forced hiatus, it's almost over.
