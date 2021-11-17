My elbow is not back to 100% yet, but sometimes ya just gotta play hurt. In other words, before I jet off to Seattle for playoff season (would be super cool if a Sounders run, plus a little help out East, allows me to attend my first ever MLS Cup), I'm going to get back in the game. Tomorrow, you will get one of those "who should win, who will win" posts for all of the league's awards.
Well... not all of them. I'm not touching the ref awards, natch.
- Greg Seltzer
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Alright, enough of this crap.
My elbow is not back to 100% yet, but sometimes ya just gotta play hurt. In other words, before I jet off to Seattle for playoff season (would be super cool if a Sounders run, plus a little help out East, allows me to attend my first ever MLS Cup), I'm going to get back in the game. Tomorrow, you will get one of those "who should win, who will win" posts for all of the league's awards.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 9:44 AM
Labels: by Greg Seltzer, MLS, NSC
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment