Back on the Horse

No, not me. Not quite. My elbow is a little better, but probably needs at least another day or two of full-on rest. Actually, I was referring to Young Boys striker Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok, who bagged his first goal since September in stoppage time to rescue a 1-1 draw against Grasshopper. That tally makes him the first American ex-pat to reach double figures for the campaign.
Siebatcheu trifft in der Nachspielzeit und sichert YB zumindest einen Punkt beim 1:1 gegen GC. #Bscyb pic.twitter.com/bXeVXObhFM— Zum Runden Leder (@zumrundenleder) November 6, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
