I have a few more AA stat nerd posts basically ready to drop (and actually might have fired up an MLS officiating rant today under normal circumstances), but I'm dealing with a bit of cubital tunnel syndrome at the moment. Yes, that's like carpal tunnel, but over at the elbow joint. It started when I dozed off with the hard edge of an airplane armrest jammed between the ulna and the humerus on my favored right arm. It started to ease up, but I seem to have aggravated it, and two weeks after it began, the pain was quite a ways worse than it was at the start. So I'm resting it up, because Greggy don't want no surgery (or long-ass forced layoff, for that matter).
Anyway, the inflammation of the nerve seems to easing, so maybe I can get back on the NSC horse in another 3-4-5-6 days. We shall see. I'd cross my fingers, but that actually hurts.
- Greg Seltzer
Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Bear with me, please.
