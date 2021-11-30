Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Tim-Buck-Two

Between my elbow acting up and Seattle somehow refusing to rain very much, I've been out on trails with the dog a lot these past days. So I owe you a couple of goals.

First we shout out to Fulham defender Tim Ream, who bagged his first goal in over four years in a 1-1 draw with Preston North End. He sure did take it like a form striker, though.





Over in the Bundesliga, we have the increasingly curious case of Timothy Tillman. The Greuther Fürth once announced he was making a FIFA switch to play for the USMNT - and then it never actually came off (that we know of). Anyhoo, he scored his first pro goal, and a nice one at that, in Sunday's kooky 6-3 loss to Hoffenheim.







- Greg Seltzer

Posted by at
Labels: , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)