Tim-Buck-Two

Between my elbow acting up and Seattle somehow refusing to rain very much, I've been out on trails with the dog a lot these past days. So I owe you a couple of goals.
First we shout out to Fulham defender Tim Ream, who bagged his first goal in over four years in a 1-1 draw with Preston North End. He sure did take it like a form striker, though.
Over in the Bundesliga, we have the increasingly curious case of Timothy Tillman. The Greuther Fürth once announced he was making a FIFA switch to play for the USMNT - and then it never actually came off (that we know of). Anyhoo, he scored his first pro goal, and a nice one at that, in Sunday's kooky 6-3 loss to Hoffenheim.
I can’t help but think some fans are concerned about the wrong Tillman, USMNT lack physical midfield depth, and Timothy Tillman(22) maries the profile & creativity of Busio with the strength and defending of Acosta. He was great tonight, and is on 1 goal and 2 assists in 3 games. pic.twitter.com/lGLXUz59pn— madeforU.S. (@SMadeforu) November 27, 2021
- Greg Seltzer
