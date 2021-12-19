Sunday, December 19, 2021

Connect Four

Ya know, Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok had been a rather quiet since the November international break, but he was loud as hay-ell on Sunday. The US striker's dominating performance resulted in four goals as Young Boys cruised through Lugano 5-zip. We may need to strike up debate over whether he can become the second American to reach 30 in a single campaign, as he is now up to 16 across all competitions.

Usually, I skip to the good part, but this highlight package is mostly good parts, so let's just roll from start to finish. After all, Siebatcheu Pefok did.






- Greg Seltzer

