Ya know, Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok had been a rather quiet since the November international break, but he was loud as hay-ell on Sunday. The US striker's dominating performance resulted in four goals as Young Boys cruised through Lugano 5-zip. We may need to strike up debate over whether he can become the second American to reach 30 in a single campaign, as he is now up to 16 across all competitions.
Usually, I skip to the good part, but this highlight package is mostly good parts, so let's just roll from start to finish. After all, Siebatcheu Pefok did.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Connect Four
