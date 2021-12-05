Sunday, December 5, 2021

The Race Is Afoot (Again)

And just like that, Christian Ramirez has turned the heat back up on the AA "golden boot" chase. The Aberdeen striker snapped a five-game goal drought by bagging the second and fourth in a 4-1 defeat of St. Mirren.







- Greg Seltzer

