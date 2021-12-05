And just like that, Christian Ramirez has turned the heat back up on the AA "golden boot" chase. The Aberdeen striker snapped a five-game goal drought by bagging the second and fourth in a 4-1 defeat of St. Mirren.
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, December 5, 2021
The Race Is Afoot (Again)
And just like that, Christian Ramirez has turned the heat back up on the AA "golden boot" chase. The Aberdeen striker snapped a five-game goal drought by bagging the second and fourth in a 4-1 defeat of St. Mirren.
