Yep, the USMNT youngster needed just 30 seconds to get Valencia on the board with a nifty back heel deposit in their 3-1 extra time win over Copa del Rey second round hosts Arenteiro. Musah has now scored in three of his five career cup games, including both this term.
- Greg Seltzer
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Yunus Musah's Guide to Getting The Ball Rolling
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 8:10 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, Spain
