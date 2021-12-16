Thursday, December 16, 2021

Yunus Musah's Guide to Getting The Ball Rolling

Yep, the USMNT youngster needed just 30 seconds to get Valencia on the board with a nifty back heel deposit in their 3-1 extra time win over Copa del Rey second round hosts Arenteiro. Musah has now scored in three of his five career cup games, including both this term.









- Greg Seltzer

