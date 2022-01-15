Getting Lost In Plain Sight

Boy, I'll tell ya, at least two Udinese defenders were caught napping on Weston McKennie on Saturday. Following up on his midweek strike in a losing Supercoppa cause, the US midfielder ghosted in with 11 minutes to play to nod home the capper in a 2-0 Juventus victory. How is it anyone still lets him just mosey into the box for crosses unchecked?
Greg Seltzer
