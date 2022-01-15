Saturday, January 15, 2022

Getting Lost In Plain Sight

Boy, I'll tell ya, at least two Udinese defenders were caught napping on Weston McKennie on Saturday. Following up on his midweek strike in a losing Supercoppa cause, the US midfielder ghosted in with 11 minutes to play to nod home the capper in a 2-0 Juventus victory. How is it anyone still lets him just mosey into the box for crosses unchecked?










- Greg Seltzer

