First of all, Liverpool completely lost track of Christian Pulisic right before he bagged the 2-2 equalizer on Sunday. His strike capped Chelsea's comeback from two goals down at home to keep hold of second place on the Prem.
Secondly, this elbow thing has been far more trouble than I expected... but it seems there mat be some light at the end of the tunnel. Working on something, gonna try to get it tomorrow, but we'll see how well it behaves. I did try the voice recognition program, but I don't have any sort of external mic along with me and it was more trouble typing out edits than it was worth. So yeah, slowly getting fit here (as it were).
And now to the clip...
- Greg Seltzer
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Maybe try an APB?
First of all, Liverpool completely lost track of Christian Pulisic right before he bagged the 2-2 equalizer on Sunday. His strike capped Chelsea's comeback from two goals down at home to keep hold of second place on the Prem.
Posted by Greg Seltzer at 3:52 PM
Labels: Americans Abroad, by Greg Seltzer, England, NSC, Videos
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment