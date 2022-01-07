Move On Up

Of course, I'm late. And though I have lots of things saved up on the notepad and a few unrealized ideas ready to go with, we're gonna jump the line with a mid-term update on some AA goals stuff because one particular player has shot up a few charts over the season's front nine. I'm talking about Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok, who has an outside shot at becoming the second American to reach the 30-goal mark in a single overseas campaign (I say "outside" because Young Boys are unfortunately all done with cup extracurriculars).
Apart from the first list, the guys who are active in Europe are sporting an asterisk. On the first one, we have asterisks in the main top 15 list, and then an additional list with only active players who are creeping toward that top 15 (so such gaudiness obviously isn't necessary).
TOTAL TOP FLIGHT GOALS IN EUROPE (League + cups)
When this season started, Siebatcheu Pefok wasn't in this top 15. He's now seventh all-time, and at his going rate should reach fourth place early next season. Look out above.
96 Earnie Stewart
83 Aron Jóhannsson
72 Clint Dempsey
62 Kyrian Nwabueze
60 Jozy Altidore
57 Roy Wegerle
45 Jordan Siebatcheu*
42 DaMarcus Beasley
Brian McBride
39 Terrence Boyd
Christian Pulisic*
34 Alejandro Bedoya
32 Michael Bradley
Nrmin Crnkic
César Romero
Also active:
31 Mix Diskerud
29 Kenny Saief
27 Emmanuel Sabbi
21 Romain Gall
19 Haji Wright
15 Josh Sargent
13 Weston McKennie
11 Andrija Novakovich
Christian Ramirez
Timothy Weah
10 Brenden Aaronson
Giovanni Reyna
6 Christian Cappis
Ian Harkes
5 Sergiño Dest
TOTAL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GOALS (including qualifying)
Along with a certain Chelsea man, today's topic is bearing down on the all-time leader in this category. Of course, he's likely to play fewer Champions League matches than Pulisic over the foreseeable future. Probably a whooole lot fewer, if we're being honest.
6 DaMarcus Beasley
5 Christian Pulisic*
5 Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok*
2 Brenden Aaronson*
2 Bryan Gerzicich
3 Sacha Kljestan
2 Fabian Johnson
2 Jermaine Jones
2 Weston McKennie*
Tied w/1: Tyler Adams*, Sergiño Dest*, Maurice Edu, Jovan Kirovski, César Romero, Claudio Reyna
TOTAL GOALS IN EUROPE
Finally, we arrive a pretty, pretty, pretty good chart to top This covers everything from Champions League to Europa Conference League to Cup Winners Cup. All of that goes on and went on in UEFA cup play. It also means the tournaments proper and qualifying. And folks, in this category, we have a brand new leader and he plays in Bern.
9 Jordan Siebatcheu Pefok*
8 Terrence Boyd
7 Clint Dempsey
6 DaMarcus Beasley
5 Christian Pulisic*
4 Jozy Altidore
Sacha Kljestan
3 Christian Ramirez*
Tied w/ 2: Brenden Aaronson*, Alejandro Bedoya, Carlos Bocanegra, Michael Bradley, John Caufield, Mix Diskerud*, Thomas Dooley, Maurice Edu, Bryan Gerzicich, Aron Jóhannsson, Fabian Johnson, Jermaine Jones, Weston McKennie*, Oguchi Onyewu, Timothy Weah*
Tied w/ 1: Tyler Adams*, Jonathan Amon*, Tyler Boyd*, John Anthony Brooks*, Sergiño Dest*, Romain Gall*, Bryan Gerzicich, Jermaine Jones, Jovan Kirovski, Ilija Mitic, David Regis, Claudio Reyna, César Romero, Kenny Saief*, Jordan Seabrook, David Wagner, Henry Wingo, Julie Veee
- Greg Seltzer
Friday, January 7, 2022
Move On Up
