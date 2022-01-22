"That's the thanks we get!"

Over the last couple days, we've had a pair of Americans see drought-busting openers go to waste in galling away losses. Let's start in Spain, where I'm pretty sure that giving Yunus Musah acres of open space is not the game plan. The US midfielder obliged with his first La Liga strike since early last season. Unfortunately, the Ches suffered an epic stoppage time collapse to claim 3-2 defeat at Atlético Madrid from the jaws of victory.
That kinda reminded me that I forgot to look for a clip of something eerily similar that happened to Antalyaspor striker Haji Wright on Friday night (there's a magic chair here that always makes me fall asleep). You see, the SönderjyskE loan item capitalized on a terrible gaffe to break the ice at 19th place Rizespor on 32 minutes. Problem was, the visiting survivalists would eventually leak twice inside 16 minutes to drop the game 2-1.
Haji Wright cleans up a keeper howler vs. Rizespor https://t.co/3hl2Jk631k— americanwigends🇺🇸 (@americanwigends) January 21, 2022
- Greg Seltzer
No comments:
Post a Comment