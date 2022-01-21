Worth The Wait

Norwich City recruit Josh Sargent has just scored a significant goal to put the visitors up 1-0 at Watford. How was it significant? Let us count the ways. It was his first ever strike in the Premier League. It was his first Canaries goal since August (!!). It gave them a second half lead away to a fellow EPL survivalist. And there was something else... oh yeah... that wacky finish. I imagine he calls that shot "the flamingo"...
What a finish!— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2022
Josh Sargent hits it off the crossbar and in! It's the USMNT forward's first Premier League goal!
📺: @USA_Network #WATNOR pic.twitter.com/JhFYekFxin
- Greg Seltzer
